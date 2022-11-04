Scale up your night at I-Talent: A Night with Dragons

This Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m., the doors of the John W. Hart Auditorium will open for I-Talent: A Night with Dragons. The event is themed around How to Train Your Dragon and will feature a wide variety of talents from all around campus.

“We have basically everything,” said event coordinator Tori Gold, a sophomore studying pre-nursing. “We have people from all over which is super cool, from Africa to Florida. We have color guard, electric guitar, some cultural night acts, singing, blindfolded piano — a lot of super fun talents. We took everything from auditions and asked, ‘How can we make this fun and exciting and get students involved?’ It’s been really fun.”

Audience members will be offered refreshments and will be immersed in the How to Train Your Dragon ambiance through themed decor and Viking garb for the judges.

“It’s going to be a super fun, hands-on event,” Gold said. “I’m really excited. We want students to have a part in the show.”

It will be an opportunity to get involved with the eclectic and even unexpected variety of abilities BYU-Idaho students have to offer while giving them a stage and an audience to celebrate their skills with.

“I am most excited to step out of my comfort zone and perform with so many talented people,” said performer Sara Deyo, a freshman studying general education.

To experience these talents firsthand, be sure to purchase tickets online, at the BYU-I Ticket Office or at the door.