Scenes of springtime

Farmers till their fields and plant crops, flowers sprout from the freshly melted snow. The afternoons bring heat, while nights and mornings demand jackets and sweaters. All around, winter retreats and spring advances.

The vanishing of white powder signals the change of seasons. For some BYU-Idaho students, the blossoming around Rexburg is a new sight. Others know spring well in Eastern Idaho and welcome the season.

“I like the colors in the spring,” said Caleb Rhea, a freshman studying marketing. “A lot of areas only have color differences in the fall, but this part of Idaho has a lot of different color trees, flowers and bushes in the spring.”

According to the Bureau of Land Management, Eastern Idaho contains a combination of the highest average altitudes and the most complex geology in the state. Both affect the types of plants and wildlife in the region and create a diverse flora and fauna set.

While many see spring in Rexburg as a positive sight, the change brings other seasonal sights that are not as welcome. Allergies make a resurgence, mosquitoes come out and the melting snow brings rivers to their peak watermark, which keeps many residents from swimming.

Some BYU-I students hold spring as their least favorite season. Ryker Capson, a junior studying business management, views spring as the season that takes away winter sports and is too unpredictable to plan outdoor events.

“It’s wet, and it’s cold and it’s windy,” Capson said. “I’m not a fan.”

Mixed opinions surround spring, but most agree that it is a necessary gateway for summer. Rhea looks forward to enjoying parks in Rexburg and his home of St. Anthony, and Capson will participate in water sports when the lakes warm up.

Seasons change, but year after year Rexburg remains the home for blooming plants and colorful imagery.