Scenes of springtime

By Travis Skelton
Bees pollinate flowers near the Ezra Taft Benson Building. Photo credit: Travis Skelton

Farmers till their fields and plant crops, flowers sprout from the freshly melted snow. The afternoons bring heat, while nights and mornings demand jackets and sweaters. All around, winter retreats and spring advances.

The vanishing of white powder signals the change of seasons. For some BYU-Idaho students, the blossoming around Rexburg is a new sight. Others know spring well in Eastern Idaho and welcome the season.

A green shoot sprouts out of a mossy tree trunk.
A green shoot sprouts out of a mossy tree trunk. Photo credit: Travis Skelton

“I like the colors in the spring,” said Caleb Rhea, a freshman studying marketing. “A lot of areas only have color differences in the fall, but this part of Idaho has a lot of different color trees, flowers and bushes in the spring.”

According to the Bureau of Land Management, Eastern Idaho contains a combination of the highest average altitudes and the most complex geology in the state. Both affect the types of plants and wildlife in the region and create a diverse flora and fauna set.

Yellow flowers shoot from the grass near a waterfall on Henry's Fork. This was shot at Keefer park in St. Anthony.
Yellow flowers shoot from the grass near a waterfall on Henry's Fork. This was shot at Keefer park in St. Anthony. Photo credit: Travis Skelton

While many see spring in Rexburg as a positive sight, the change brings other seasonal sights that are not as welcome. Allergies make a resurgence, mosquitoes come out and the melting snow brings rivers to their peak watermark, which keeps many residents from swimming.

Some BYU-I students hold spring as their least favorite season. Ryker Capson, a junior studying business management, views spring as the season that takes away winter sports and is too unpredictable to plan outdoor events.

“It’s wet, and it’s cold and it’s windy,” Capson said. “I’m not a fan.”

The gardens of BYU-Idaho contain many paths for students to stroll between classes.
The gardens of BYU-Idaho contain many paths for students to stroll between classes. Photo credit: Travis Skelton

Mixed opinions surround spring, but most agree that it is a necessary gateway for summer. Rhea looks forward to enjoying parks in Rexburg and his home of St. Anthony, and Capson will participate in water sports when the lakes warm up.

Seasons change, but year after year Rexburg remains the home for blooming plants and colorful imagery.

Bushes blooming yellow flowers add color to thick forest.
Bushes blooming yellow flowers add color to thick forest. Photo credit: Travis Skelton
Orange flowers in front of the Ezra Taft Benson Building shine with a ray of the sun.
Orange flowers in front of the Ezra Taft Benson Building shine with a ray of the sun. Photo credit: Travis Skelton
The Apple Orchards on the south side of campus regain their leaves and flowers with the warming weather.
The Apple Orchards on the south side of campus regain their leaves and flowers with the warming weather. Photo credit: Travis Skelton
Yellow flowers prepare to open near the Mark Austin Building.
Yellow flowers prepare to open near the Mark Austin Building. Photo credit: Travis Skelton
Two ducks walk around the gardens at BYU-Idaho.
Two ducks walk around the gardens at BYU-Idaho. Photo credit: Travis Skelton
White leaves grow on a tree near the Rexburg, Idaho Temple.
White leaves grow on a tree near the Rexburg, Idaho Temple. Photo credit: Travis Skelton
A tree grows upwards as it avoids falling into Henry's Fork.
A tree grows upwards as it avoids falling into Henry's Fork. Photo credit: Travis Skelton

Travis Skelton
