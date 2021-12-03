Science and Art: It’s all about horticulture

According to the BYU-Idaho website, BYU-Idaho’s main goal with the applied plant science program is to nurture understanding of both art and science behind Horticulture and Agriculture.

The ‘Falling into Horticulture Workshop and Expo’ was for attendees to learn about horticulture in a new way was held on November 19.

The event sold over 100 tickets and could have sold 100 more if they had not been limited on space, according to Katie Robison, a horticulture professor.

“Horticulture is the study of plants,” said Robison. “Either the scientific side but also a lot to do with design. The whole thing with this is we come up with some sort of event to put on and then the class plans, produces and puts on the whole event.”

The main goal of this event was to expose the students of BYU-Idaho to the horticulture program.

Each group that worked to make this event happened had an assignment to create something to help the event go smoothly.

“I was in charge of ticketing, advertising and building the photo booth,” said Kaela Hancock, a junior studying horticulture. “I had a really good group who were really creative, very resourceful and just had very good ideas.”

The ‘Falling into Horticulture Workshop and Expo’ had many different activities for people to participate in.

Students in the department taught classes where people could create their own floral arrangements.

There were also arches and large hanging floral arrangements made by students in class on display for those in attendance to stop and look at.

This event was a final project for the Wedding and Event planning class, with the goal of helping students apply the skills they learned in class in a real-life event. Although the requirement is to host an event every semester, students never fail to surprise with creative ideas.