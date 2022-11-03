Scott Hurst to present his trip up Mount Denali

Adventure is coming! On the evening of Friday, Nov. 4, Scott Hurst, the recreation services and resource director at BYU-Idaho, will give a presentation about his recent climbing trip up Mount Denali in Alaska.

The event information says, “At 20,310 feet, Denali is the 3rd highest of the seven summits on all seven continents and the highest peak in North America.”

The presentation will include thoughts, stories and photos from Hurst’s 2022 adventure.

The event is free and all students are invited to attend.

“Mt. Denali is no joke,” said Kai Rajaratnam, a freshman studying psychology and an avid outdoorsman. “It requires an amount of skill and time that turns most away. Most avid mountaineers will try to bag it sometime in their careers.”

The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. in the 372A Little Theater in the Hyrum Manwaring Center.