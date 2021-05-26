Scroll then and now: The evolution of journalism in the eyes of a Scroll alumna

Alma mater visit

Carol Lynne Snideman Rice, a Scroll alumna, visited her alma mater, the formerly known Ricks College, which evoked some long-stored memories of Rexburg, Idaho. She had a nostalgic response to the sight of the Jacob Spori Building and reveled in memories of her writing days as a student in the fall of 1984.

The Spori Building, a Ricks College original, is one of the most iconic and recognizable buildings on campus, especially for communication students. It has functioned as a student building for the duration of the college’s existence.

Rice ultimately made the decision to attend Ricks College when she was offered a scholarship as a Scroll reporter. Her formal position in the school newspaper was senior writer.

In her time, Scroll scholarships were the main incentive for potential students to attend Ricks and write for the newspaper. Today, Scroll newspaper staff members are not awarded these same scholarships but are paid as campus employees.

Rice’s position as a senior writer is much like a modern-day Scroll reporter, except most article topics were assigned to her by an editor rather than chosen and pitched as original story ideas. She also observed how the school newspaper in the ’80s was a lot less student-driven than it is today.

Spori then and now

During her recent visit, Rice took a brief tour of the updated Spori and was intrigued by the differences in the layout of the once familiar building.

She remembered how the north and south doors were joined by a large open corridor instead of being divided by the Jacob Spori Art Gallery. She also recalled having the key to one of the main communication classrooms on the bottom floor, where she would spend much of her study time.

A typical communication classroom would have been filled with rows of computer-less desks, traditional chalkboards and overhead projectors with transparent slides. You can now expect to see rows of up-to-date Mac computers, gloss-finished whiteboards and high-tech Epson projectors.

As a standard for modern Scroll articles, reporters and editors of the school newspaper use a combination of AP style, Church style and Scroll style guides which are accessible online. In contrast, Rice and her peers did not have click-of-a-button access to digital writing guides but rather used an editing binder she called “the blue book.”

Despite the differences between Scroll then and now, Rice continues to recognize the value Scroll writing brings to up-and-coming reporters who receive hands-on journalist experience even as students.

Early opportunities

During her time as senior writer, Rice had the opportunity to travel to Salt Lake City and cover a live session of general conference in 1985. She describes this assignment as one of her most memorable and refining reporter experiences.

“The coolest part was to arrive with a press pass at the tabernacle … and to get my press packet which included printed out versions of all the talks,” Rice said. “I remember that being very faith promoting. I understood that (general authorities) write their talks beforehand, but to see the detail and how planned out they are was inspiring.”

For the first time in her young life, Rice saw general conference talks from the perspective of a reporter and editor. She knew each word was carefully chosen and arranged for greatest impact and thoughtful delivery. Understanding the work behind the scenes of each talk gave her greater appreciation and care for the messages being shared.

“It honestly made me feel like what they say I should take that much more seriously,” Rice said. “Look at how many different people have thought about it, looked at it, prayed about it, went back, revised it. They use a precision of language that I really respect.”

Although Rice’s career path took her away from journalism, all of her undergrad jobs have been focused on communication. Her career experiences thus far have taught her one major lesson.

“At this point in my life, I feel like if we have any ability to influence with our writing — if we have any ability to influence, to do any kind of media or outreach — I don’t think there is anything more important we could do with our time than promote the principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Rice said. “I just think there are enough people in this world who are using those skills for other things.”