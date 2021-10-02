Scroll’s top 10 general conference talks of all time

At Scroll, we felt a great way to get excited about the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was to reflect on some of our (personally selected and highly biased) favorite talks of all time. So buckle up, sound off in the comments, and head down this journey on memory lane with us to see some of the talks that have moved us the most.

10. Lord, I Believe – Elder Jeffrey R. Holland

“The size of your faith or the degree of your knowledge is not the issue—it is the integrity you demonstrate toward the faith you do have and the truth you already know.”

“I love this talk because Elder Holland reminds us that our testimonies will never be perfect, and they’re not supposed to be. Faith is about our commitment to our belief, not about having a perfect knowledge.”



– Kayla Nicholls

9. Forget Me Not – Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf

“Sisters, wherever you are, whatever your circumstances may be, you are not forgotten. No matter how dark your days may seem, no matter how insignificant you may feel, no matter how overshadowed you think you may be, your Heavenly Father has not forgotten you. In fact, He loves you with an infinite love.”

8. “A Summer With Great Aunt Rose” – Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf

“As you walk along your own bright path of discipleship, I pray that faith will fortify every footstep along your way; that hope will open your eyes to the glories Heavenly Father has in store for you; and that love for God and all His children will fill your hearts.”

“I really like ‘A Summer With Great Aunt Rose’ by Uchtdorf because I was in a really low place in life and it was a very powerful answer to a prayer I had and helped me begin my mental health recovery.”

– Alyssa Lamprecht

7. It’s True, Isn’t It? – Elder Neil L. Andersen

“Many of the quiet acts of deep faith are known only to God. But they are recorded in heaven. It’s true, isn’t it? Then what else matters?

The Savior said, “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.'”

6. Bruce R. McConkie’s Final Testimony

“I am one of his witnesses, and in a coming day I shall feel the nail marks in his hands and in his feet and shall wet his feet with my tears.

But I shall not know any better then than I know now that he is God’s Almighty Son, that he is our Savior and Redeemer, and that salvation comes in and through his atoning blood and in no other way.”

5. Do Justly, Love Mercy, and Walk Humbly with God – Elder Dale G. Renlund

“Loving mercy means that we do not just love the mercy God extends to us; we delight that God extends the same mercy to others.”

“I love mercy. I think mercy is beautiful and I think that in the culture we live in, we could all learn to be a little merciful. This talk goes in depth about about mercy and what Jesus Christ’s mercy being extended to us really means.”

– Jessica Banks

4. Try Try Try – Elder Henry B. Eyring

“My reassurance is this: the loving God who allowed these tests for you also designed a sure way to pass through them. Heavenly Father so loved the world that He sent His Beloved Son to help us. His Son, Jesus Christ, gave His life for us. Jesus Christ bore in Gethsemane and on the cross the weight of all our sins. He experienced all the sorrows, the pains, and the effects of our sins so that He could comfort and strengthen us through every test in life.”

“I love ‘Try Try Try’ because it brings me peace. It is good to know that keeping our baptismal covenant is as simple as trying every day to be like Him.”



– Elise Forbes

3. The Way – Elder Lawrence E. Corbridge

“No institution, plan, program, or system ever conceived by men has access to the redeeming and transforming power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ and the gift of the Holy Ghost. Therefore, while the Lord’s invitation to follow Him is the highest of all, it is also achievable by everyone, not because we are able, but because He is, and because He can make us able too.”

2. Eyes to See – Sister Michelle D. Craig

“When the trials of mortality bring you to your knees. Wait and trust in God and in His timing, because you can trust His heart with all of yours.”

“I think the best way we can learn to love others is by understanding Christ’s love for us individually. This talk perfectly captures how we can do that and I love it.”

– Grace Wride

“What really sticks with me from the ‘Eyes to See’ talk, is that no matter how strange it may be to reach out to someone, they might really need it. Everyone struggles and we can create more positivity in the world if we are mindful and reach out to others, even strangers. What might seem like a small act or gesture or ourselves, can make a huge difference or change someone’s life. It reminds me to keep my eyes and heart open to others.”

– Julia Brunette

1. Like a Broken Vessel – Elder Jeffrey R. Holland

“Whatever your struggle, my brothers and sisters—mental or emotional or physical or otherwise—do not vote against the preciousness of life by ending it! Trust in God. Hold on in His love. Know that one day the dawn will break brightly and all shadows of mortality will flee. Though we may feel we are ‘like a broken vessel,’ as the Psalmist says, we must remember, that vessel is in the hands of the divine potter. Broken minds can be healed just the way broken bones and broken hearts are healed. While God is at work making those repairs, the rest of us can help by being merciful, nonjudgmental, and kind.”