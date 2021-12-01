“Seasons of the Savior”: Holly Johnson speaks on growing spiritually throughout life

On Nov. 30, Holly Johnson, a BYU-Idaho faculty member, gave a devotional address about the spiritual seasons of life.

Johnson began her talk by stressing the special nature of the Christmas season. It enables those who worship Christ to dedicate time to worship and also to spread the message of Christ’s birth.

“When the Savior was on the earth, He experienced several different seasons of His life,” Johnson then said. “As a newborn babe in Bethlehem, He came in fulfillment of the prophecies of Isaiah, Nephi and many other prophets who foretold of his birth. In Luke, we read how His birth brought peace and hope to a troubled time.”

Johnson shared a story found in Luke 2 in which an angel visits shepherds in the fields on the evening of Christ’s birth to share “good tidings of great joy.”

However, bad news sometimes follows good news.

“Even though the birth of the Savior was a time of much rejoicing, there were also some immediate challenges that came early in His life as His young family was forced to flee out of the land for safety,” Johnson said.

She emphasized that just like any other person, Christ grew throughout his life as a result of the experiences and insight he had.

“Like most children, in his early years, the Savior experienced seasons of growth and learning,” Johnson said. “In Luke 2:52 we read, ‘And Jesus increased in wisdom and stature, and in favour with God and man.’ This simple verse shows a time in the Savior’s life where He was progressing in all areas — mentally, physically, spiritually and socially. The Savior grew in learning and knowledge as he was taught by His Heavenly Father and Mary and Joseph on this earth.”

Johnson shared that later in Christ’s life, he was able to share the gospel with all and act as a perfect example for others.

“Even through times of struggle under the weight of His commission to fulfill all righteousness and the heaviness of the sins of this world, He reached out to His father for succor and support and was strengthened,” Johnson said. “His light and example is truly a gift to all of us and we revere and honor Him at this special time of year.”

Johnson then explained that the goal of her address was to teach listeners about how to improve their lives throughout all seasons, or “certain eras we have in this journey through mortality,” by becoming closer to Christ.

Everyone is going through a different, distinct time in life, she explained. However, regardless of what season of life someone is in, God loves and cares for them.

Johnson described how many of her family members had been cared for during their “seasons of learning” at Rick’s College in Rexburg, going all the way back to 1916. Johnson herself was able to graduate from BYU-I in 2009 and met her husband of ten years here.

“The skills that were gained and the testimonies that were strengthened during those seasons continue to bless my family today and into the future,” Johnson said.

Johnson asked her audience what kind of legacy they are working toward and what they are learning from the season of life they are in.

“If we allow the Lord to become a bigger part of our lives and keep his commandments, He can use these ‘seasons’ to help us grow in wisdom and personal ability while building and strengthening our testimonies,” Johnson said.

Johnson then shared the first two verses from Ecclesiastes 3.

The scripture reads, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted.”

Johnson explained that this scripture shows that the different seasons of life offer different opportunities for growth, but growth requires personal effort. Sometimes one may feel discouraged when putting forward effort because of the time it takes to see results.

“About a month ago, we experienced the harvest season in Idaho,” Johnson said. “Now imagine if a farmer were to plant a field in the spring, water and fertilize it, and then come back in one week or two expecting to harvest the crop. What quality of crop would there be to harvest? In contrast, if the farmer shows consistent effort and the patience to water, fertilize, and protect his crop throughout the growing season, eventually he will be blessed with an abundant crop to share.”

Johnson expressed her belief that faithfully following God’s timeline will lead to eventual blessings. When one is going through a period of suffering, they can trust the gospel and look forward to better times in the future.

She then shared four steps to come closer to God, which are: “Learn of Him, show gratitude, give service and share the gospel.”

Learning from God requires listening to prophets instead of worldly media, Johnson said.

A video clip of President Russell M. Nelson was showed, in which President Nelson stressed the importance of making time for God through regular prayer and scripture reading.

“Consistent study and prayer will strengthen our testimonies and our ability to recognize and be taught by the Spirit,” Johnson said. “The Spirit can then teach us truths that allow us to progress and help others.”

To show gratitude, one should humble oneself and honor God with his or her words and actions, Johnson said.

She quoted former Church President Thomas S. Monson, who said, “We can lift ourselves, and others as well, when we refuse to remain in the realm of negative thought and cultivate within our hearts an attitude of gratitude.”

The third step, serving others, can be large or small, Johnson explained.

“We emulate the love of the Savior by ministering to others according to their needs and doing our best to fulfill our church callings,” she said. “These small acts of service connect us to the Savior and helps us to better understand His love for all of Heavenly Father’s children.”

Finally, one should “find opportunities to share your testimony and the restored gospel with others.”

Johnson shared her joy at being able to repent and return to God.

“Look for opportunities to share this good news — there are people all around right now that need to hear it,” she said. “Some of them may even be close friends or family members who are unsure of their own role in His plan. Like the Savior in His ministry, we may have opportunities to share the gospel in quiet personal conversations or to the multitudes as we accept the challenge to sharing our faith on social media and other public platforms.”

Before ending her address, Johnson shared a few messages from students on the devotional discussion board this week. Dominick Biggs spoke about the “special warmth” he receives from knowing he is in God’s care, while Lark Montgomery related her gratitude for Christ’s ability to lift her burdens.

“As we celebrate the Savior’s birth this Christmas season, may we choose to keep Him in our hearts and allow His gospel and example to penetrate this and every season of our lives,” Johnson concluded. “Whatever our situation, we can create a legacy of faith and find unity in our love of and desire to serve the Savior. I pray that we may allow His spirit to lift and shape us, guide us through our challenges and comfort and protect us from the perils of this world.”