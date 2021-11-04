Senior Showcase is back in person

The Communication Department Senior Showcase has been officially approved to be in person for the 2021 Fall Semester. The showcase will take place on Nov. 18 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

The showcase provides an opportunity for senior communication students to display all they have learned over the course of their time at BYU-I. Each student will have their own booth containing visuals from the 50-hour long senior projects they have been working on throughout fall semester.

The work these communication students have been doing can set them up for their future careers.

“Doing my senior project has helped me with being prepared for the outside world and professional work,” said Jenifer Lang, a senior studying communication and participant in the showcase. “It’s really nice to be able to get comfortable working with clients and learning how to communicate needs back and forth.”

Many professionals throughout the community will be at the event to network with students and talk about internships.

“It’s not just for communication majors,” said Makenna Nichols, director of graphics and publication for the event management team. “There’s a lot of opportunities for you to talk to these seniors and other people and figure out things to collaborate on.”

The theme for this semester’s showcase is “The Future is Bright.” Details about the guest speaker for this showcase are forthcoming.

The event management team in charge of putting together the showcase expects to have around 500 visitors.

This will be the first in-person senior showcase since Winter Semester 2020.

“It’s been long in the making,” said Mitchell Clauser, manager for the event management team. “This year is a really big step.”

Precautionary measures for COVID-19 are being taken by the event management team.

The team is putting together a survey that will allow them to gauge the number of potential visitors. The team will then use this data to invite students, faculty and professionals to attend at specific times. This will help increase traffic flow at the showcase.