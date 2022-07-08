Home Features Senior Showcase: Jared Webster dives deep into the concept of conflict
Features

Senior Showcase: Jared Webster dives deep into the concept of conflict

By Colin Dupuis
0
96
Jared Webster's table at the Communication department Senior Showcase. Photo credit: Abby Wilwand

When you hear the word “conflict,” what do you think of?

Most of us would probably think of a negative situation that needs to be avoided. Jared Webster, a senior studying communication, decided to do something about this negative connotation some have for conflict.

For his senior project, Webster took a deep dive into conflict by taking several courses on what conflict is and how to deal with it.

“Conflict is everywhere, and we have to deal with it,” Webster said. “I want people to understand that it doesn’t have to be scary, and that when it does happen, we can come to solutions quickly and easily.”

Once he had a deep understanding of what his project was, Webster created a step-by-step guide to help people better understand constructive, positive conflict resolution and how they can achieve it.

“This course is not only for the workplace, though,” Webster said. “We deal with conflict in our everyday lives. This course I have created is just as valuable in day-to-day conflict.”

To learn more about Webster’s senior project, visit his project website here.

Colin Dupuis
