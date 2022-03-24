Senior Showcase: Nickdigital

Nickdigital is an agency that primarily focuses on brand strategies, search engine optimization and web design. It was created by Nick Wozniak, a communication major with a visual emphasis at BYU-Idaho.

Wozniak created his company to help small to medium-sized business owners who struggle to attract an audience.

Nickdigital helps the business owners implement a strategy to reach their target audience through a custom website created for each client. His agency does this by creating a website for their client and their target audience.

The agency then creates an SEO program that makes it easy for the company to be found on Google.

“An SEO campaign is ongoing,” Wozniak said. “You’re constantly optimizing your website so that people can find you easily, especially as the top result on Google.”

The idea of Nickdigital started six months ago. As he trained himself on the strategy of his major, Wozniak realized that the strategy of the visuals is crucial to the efficacy of visual communication.

“I spent several hours each week learning,” Wozniak said, “But learning means nothing without applied practice. By doing this, I was able to find a way to profit off of my major today.”

The website, Nickdigital.com, will be up and running in the near future. Updates will be posted on Wozniak’s LinkedIn.