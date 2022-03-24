Senior Showcase: TEDxRexburg

In their senior year, communication majors complete a project to showcase the skills they’ve developed throughout their time at BYU-Idaho. For her project, Shayna Sanders, who studied with a public relations emphasis, was the project manager for TEDxRexburg. The event was held on March 12 after being canceled the last two years.

“I had to recruit volunteers, oversee their work, work on email and social media campaigns, talk with sponsors and so many other responsibilities that seemed overwhelming at first,” Sanders said.

Sanders, along with her team, were able to pull off the organization of TEDxRexburg in only two months. In previous years, the event took about six months to be completed.

The event was at full capacity and ended with standing ovations from the audience. Sanders considers this a success for herself and her team.

“I’ve learned the importance of communication for teamwork,” Sanders said. “I can see my progress from my first semester until now, a few weeks before graduating, and I feel very proud of myself.”

Sanders will be relocating to Oregon with her husband to work as a communication specialist for the Roaring Springs Ranch following graduation.