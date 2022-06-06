Service with a smile: Delivering food to the needy

Students can assist Rexburg residents in need of food by participating in the monthly food delivery service project on the third Tuesday of every month at 5:15 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Center east parking lot.

Stefanie Birrer, a senior studying social work, created this service opportunity initially as a class project, but she now runs it as a campus-sponsored event.

When students arrive, Birrer hands them a slip of paper with the name and address of the person they’re delivering to, along with a box of food.

“It is easy for us students to get down with schoolwork and life challenges, so by getting out and serving others, we get this uplifting experience that means the world to those we serve,” Birrer said.

Catherine Bangerter, a junior studying therapeutic recreation, helped deliver food last semester as part of her RM 100 course. While she originally participated to earn class credit, she enjoyed her experience.

“It was cold outside, which I think made it even more fun to give warm food to other people — especially those in need — and not only did I get to help serve which makes me feel good, I made a new friend that evening,” Bangerter said. “It was a great experience overall. I would definitely do it again.”

Rain, snow or shine doesn’t stop this service activity from taking place. Having a car is highly recommended due to the distance traveled for the deliveries.

The number of people that sign up to deliver determines the number of food boxes Birrer brings, so volunteers should sign up on I-Belong beforehand.