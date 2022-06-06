Home Campus Service with a smile: Delivering food to the needy
Campus

Service with a smile: Delivering food to the needy

By Colin Dupuis
0
149
An example of food delivery at BYU-I. Photo credit: Krysyan Edler

Students can assist Rexburg residents in need of food by participating in the monthly food delivery service project on the third Tuesday of every month at 5:15 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Center east parking lot.

Stefanie Birrer, a senior studying social work, created this service opportunity initially as a class project, but she now runs it as a campus-sponsored event.

When students arrive, Birrer hands them a slip of paper with the name and address of the person they’re delivering to, along with a box of food.

“It is easy for us students to get down with schoolwork and life challenges, so by getting out and serving others, we get this uplifting experience that means the world to those we serve,” Birrer said.

Catherine Bangerter, a junior studying therapeutic recreation, helped deliver food last semester as part of her RM 100 course. While she originally participated to earn class credit, she enjoyed her experience.

“It was cold outside, which I think made it even more fun to give warm food to other people — especially those in need — and not only did I get to help serve which makes me feel good, I made a new friend that evening,” Bangerter said. “It was a great experience overall. I would definitely do it again.”

Rain, snow or shine doesn’t stop this service activity from taking place. Having a car is highly recommended due to the distance traveled for the deliveries.

The number of people that sign up to deliver determines the number of food boxes Birrer brings, so volunteers should sign up on I-Belong beforehand.

Previous articleRexburg City Council promotes Josh Rhodes to police chief, shares updates on University View and city parks
Next articleStudents run food drive promotional event
Colin Dupuis
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Devotional cover: Putting faith over fear

Krysyan Edler - 0
Elder and Sister Stevenson spoke to BYU-Idaho students in a Sunday devotional.
Read more
Campus

Lost and found: Found again

Colin Dupuis - 0
Find out where lost and found moved to and how it works.
Read more
Campus

SALT Contemporary Dance presents “PAN”

Lupei Huang - 0
The untold story of Peter Pan comes alive through the magic of contemporary dance in the BYU-Idaho McKay Library Quad.
Read more

Most Popular

Devotional cover: Putting faith over fear

Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
Elder and Sister Stevenson spoke to BYU-Idaho students in a Sunday devotional.
Read more

Police Log: Garage mischief & wandering kids

Projects John Payne - 0
The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
Read more

Rexburg kicks off summer with a carousel celebration at Porter Park

News Kyley Reams - 0
Porter Park's carousel and splash pad are officially open for the season.
Read more

Lost and found: Found again

Campus Colin Dupuis - 0
Find out where lost and found moved to and how it works.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Devotional cover: Putting faith over fear

    Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
    Elder and Sister Stevenson spoke to BYU-Idaho students in a Sunday devotional.
    Read more

    Police Log: Garage mischief & wandering kids

    Projects John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    Rexburg kicks off summer with a carousel celebration at Porter Park

    News Kyley Reams - 0
    Porter Park's carousel and splash pad are officially open for the season.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Devotional cover: Putting faith over fear

    Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
    Elder and Sister Stevenson spoke to BYU-Idaho students in a Sunday devotional.
    Read more

    Police Log: Garage mischief & wandering kids

    Projects John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    Rexburg kicks off summer with a carousel celebration at Porter Park

    News Kyley Reams - 0
    Porter Park's carousel and splash pad are officially open for the season.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv