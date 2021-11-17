Serving up fun at the volleyball playoffs tonight

Volleyball Playoffs tonight Photo credit: Brittanie Smith

On Nov. 17 starting at 6 p.m., students and community members alike are invited to watch the men’s intramural volleyball playoffs. The playoffs will take place in the BYU-Idaho Center courts.

Teams participating in today’s playoffs are the Bruins and the Wolverines, comprised of local residents and BYU-I students.

There will be music, IBC companies, snacks, games and awards for those in attendance.

“As a volleyball lover, I’m really excited to see the big playoffs,” said Anika Schmidt, a junior studying exercise physiology. “It should be a fun event. I’ll go with my roommate.”

Admission is free but COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced, including the need to wear masks. The playoffs will also be broadcast for those who wish to watch from the comfort of their own home.

