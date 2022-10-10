Home Campus Setting flames to the new semester
Setting flames to the new semester

By Tessa Fronk
Torch lighting event at the Taylor Quad. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

The lighting of the BYU-Idaho torch is a Spirit Week tradition on campus.

On the evening of Oct. 4, also known as Founder’s Day, students gathered in the Taylor Quad to celebrate BYU-I and to light the flame for the next semester.

Students gather for the lighting of the BYU-Idaho torch.
Students gather for the lighting of the BYU-Idaho torch. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

This night started with a prayer and the singing of “The Spirit of God.” The Spirit Week management team then played a video commemorating the legacy of BYU-I, formerly known as Ricks College.

Torch lighting event presentation of remembering Rick's College.
Torch lighting event presentation of remembering Rick's College. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

According to the video, “During the difficult years of the depression, the Church’s only option to keep Ricks College open was to give it to the state of Idaho. While the fate of the school was still unknown, a student choir was asked to sing during a session of general conference. President David O. McKay was touched so deeply by this choir that after the conference, he counseled President (Hyrum) Manwaring to, ‘Go home and build a fine little college for the Church.'”

The song sung at general conference all those years ago was the same that BYU-I students sang twice this Tuesday — “The Spirit of God.”

Torchbearers bring light to the Taylor quad.
Torchbearers bring light to the Taylor quad. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

The torch-lighting ceremony continued with religion professor, Greg Palmer, giving an address. In this talk, he shared a quote from former president of BYU-I and current Apostle of the Church, President Henry B. Eyring.

Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

“‘You have people walking across this campus, for whom God has plans beyond anything you can imagine,'” Palmer said, quoting President Eyring. “Please know that that applies to you.”

The evening commenced with the Spirit Week management team coming forward with lit torches. With a countdown from the student audience, the BYU-I torch was ignited for another semester of progression and legacy building.

Torchbearers bring light to the Taylor Quad.
Torchbearers bring light to the Taylor Quad. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

Student torch bearers before lighting the BYU-Idaho torch.
Student torch bearers before lighting the BYU-Idaho torch. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

BYU-Idaho torch after being lit.
BYU-Idaho torch after being lit. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

To see more Spirit Week events, see this link.

Spirit week leadership gathers to prepare for the lighting of the torch.
Spirit week leadership gathers to prepare for the lighting of the torch. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

BYU-Idaho spirit week flags line the Taylor Quad for the torch lighting event.
BYU-Idaho spirit week flags line the Taylor Quad for the torch lighting event. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

Tessa Fronk
