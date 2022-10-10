Setting flames to the new semester

The lighting of the BYU-Idaho torch is a Spirit Week tradition on campus.

On the evening of Oct. 4, also known as Founder’s Day, students gathered in the Taylor Quad to celebrate BYU-I and to light the flame for the next semester.

This night started with a prayer and the singing of “The Spirit of God.” The Spirit Week management team then played a video commemorating the legacy of BYU-I, formerly known as Ricks College.

According to the video, “During the difficult years of the depression, the Church’s only option to keep Ricks College open was to give it to the state of Idaho. While the fate of the school was still unknown, a student choir was asked to sing during a session of general conference. President David O. McKay was touched so deeply by this choir that after the conference, he counseled President (Hyrum) Manwaring to, ‘Go home and build a fine little college for the Church.'”

The song sung at general conference all those years ago was the same that BYU-I students sang twice this Tuesday — “The Spirit of God.”

The torch-lighting ceremony continued with religion professor, Greg Palmer, giving an address. In this talk, he shared a quote from former president of BYU-I and current Apostle of the Church, President Henry B. Eyring.

“‘You have people walking across this campus, for whom God has plans beyond anything you can imagine,'” Palmer said, quoting President Eyring. “Please know that that applies to you.”

The evening commenced with the Spirit Week management team coming forward with lit torches. With a countdown from the student audience, the BYU-I torch was ignited for another semester of progression and legacy building.

