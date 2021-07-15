Home Campus Settlers of the Silver Sage
Campus

Settlers of the Silver Sage

By David Goerg
0
135
The Settlers of the Silver Sage Photo credit: David Goerg

“I will not part with it,” said Jerry Parmer, a grandfather of 21 and retired paper salesman, as he gently handles a giant book.

“It’s over 1200 pages. It costs $740 new.”

According to Amazon.com, the book is actually worth $902. What kind of a book is worth nearly one thousand dollars?

Although Idaho Falls has been his home for the past 40 years, Parmer was born in Kilgore, Idaho, and worked in the surrounding areas for his entire life.

Parmer began working in a paper warehouse when he was 19 years old. As the paper warehouse flourished, more opportunities opened up. Parmer was able to advance from warehouse worker to traveling paper salesman for Eastern Idaho and Jackson Hole.

“I thought I was gonna be a farmer,” Parmer said. “Well, that never happened. I got married a year after I got out of school, and my wife and I moved to Idaho Falls and I went to work for the paper company in the warehouse, handling all their deliveries and shipping and all that kind of stuff. I did that for several years, and then I got drafted into the army. And as soon as I got out of the army they wouldn’t hardly give me a day off, they wanted me back to work.”

Parmer was eventually promoted to manager of the warehouse.

“They needed a new salesman for one of the areas and they asked me if I’d like to do that,” Parmer said.

One of the biggest clients that Parmer sold paper to was the old Rick’s college.

“Well, I did two different places in Rexburg,” Parmer said. “We had a janitorial account, all towels and toilet paper and all that kind of stuff. And then we had the print shop, which is where I did most of my business with the college there.”

As it turns out, Parmer sold the paper the college used to print Settlers of the Silver Sage.

“I sold them all of printing paper,” Parmer claimed. “I sold them the printing paper for that book.”

Settlers of the Silver Sage was put together by Bonnie Stoddard, the historian for Clark County.

“Bonnie must have started doing that type of thing right out of school, I think she did it until she passed away,” Parmer said.

Stoddard’s close familiarity with the region and its settlers enabled her to write a comprehensive volume of history, which she added to one article at a time.

It was actually Parmer’s daughter, Denice Tuescher, who bought him the book.

“He has spent hours, you know, reminiscing and looking into it and reading about his friends and people they knew,” Tuescher said. “So he’s really enjoyed it.”

Tuescher is next in line to inherit the Settlers of the Silver Sage. She and her father have come to an agreement that when he passes on, she will become the keeper of the book.

“It’s a history that I don’t think I could get any other place,” Parmer continued. “It’s a book that I treasure very much because it tells me about a lot of the people that I grew up with. So yeah, it’s a real, real neat book for me.”

New and used copies of Settlers of the Silver Sage are available on Amazon.com.

Previous articleBYU-I students’ art displayed at the Art Grows Rexburg exhibit
Next articleSpori Gallery curator’s perspective on the Dream Speak exhibit
David Goerg
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Spori Gallery curator’s perspective on the Dream Speak exhibit

Natalee Westover - 0
Kyonug Dabell talks about Fidalis Buehler and his eccentric Dream Speak exhibit at the Spori Gallery.
Read more
Campus

BYU-I students’ art displayed at the Art Grows Rexburg exhibit

Natalee Westover - 0
Explore the imaginations of BYU-I students through their artistic ability at the Art Grows Rexburg exhibit.
Read more
Campus

How BYU-I students can socially innovate to help save the world

Sabrina Benites - 0
Social innovation is changing the world, one passion at a time.
Read more

Most Popular

Past and present students reflect on generational changes

Uncategorized Stephen Bannister - 0
An alumna watches her son attend the same school she did over 20 years ago.
Read more

Spori Gallery curator’s perspective on the Dream Speak exhibit

Campus Natalee Westover - 0
Kyonug Dabell talks about Fidalis Buehler and his eccentric Dream Speak exhibit at the Spori Gallery.
Read more

Settlers of the Silver Sage

Campus David Goerg - 0
Jerry Parmer keeps the memories of Kilgore, Idaho alive.
Read more

BYU-I students’ art displayed at the Art Grows Rexburg exhibit

Campus Natalee Westover - 0
Explore the imaginations of BYU-I students through their artistic ability at the Art Grows Rexburg exhibit.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Past and present students reflect on generational changes

    Uncategorized Stephen Bannister - 0
    An alumna watches her son attend the same school she did over 20 years ago.
    Read more

    Spori Gallery curator’s perspective on the Dream Speak exhibit

    Campus Natalee Westover - 0
    Kyonug Dabell talks about Fidalis Buehler and his eccentric Dream Speak exhibit at the Spori Gallery.
    Read more

    Settlers of the Silver Sage

    Campus David Goerg - 0
    Jerry Parmer keeps the memories of Kilgore, Idaho alive.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Past and present students reflect on generational changes

    Uncategorized Stephen Bannister - 0
    An alumna watches her son attend the same school she did over 20 years ago.
    Read more

    Spori Gallery curator’s perspective on the Dream Speak exhibit

    Campus Natalee Westover - 0
    Kyonug Dabell talks about Fidalis Buehler and his eccentric Dream Speak exhibit at the Spori Gallery.
    Read more

    Settlers of the Silver Sage

    Campus David Goerg - 0
    Jerry Parmer keeps the memories of Kilgore, Idaho alive.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv