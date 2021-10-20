Sharing stories through songs

Cori Connors, a singer from Farmington, Utah, joined the Rexburg Harvest Fest on Oct. 16 to teach and share about storytelling: the theme of the weekend’s events. She taught a songwriting workshop Saturday afternoon to share her knowledge of writing stories in song form. That evening, she had a concert to share some of her own stories she’s put to music over her career.

Connors uses songs to express life lessons she’s learned from those who have impacted her, including her mother, husband, friends and many others.

Connors has been teaching and performing for many years. She shared insight with her class on Saturday about what it takes to create wonderful songs, telling all attendees to give themselves permission to write bad songs.

“I kinda have that feeling like I came to earth with 2,000 songs, and I have to get them all out, and only seven of those are going to be really good songs,” Connors said. “So I just have to say to myself, ‘Get the other ones out,’ and you don’t really know until you’re done if it’s gold or not. You just have to be careful not to say, ‘I wasted my time.'”

Connors’ biggest fans — her friends and family — believe she has a lot more than seven really good songs.

Vicki Williams, a cousin of Connors, has been listening to her songs for years.

“She is delightful,” Williams said after Connors’ concert. “I could sing every song she sang tonight. She does such a beautiful job because she just sings about life.”

Happy spirits left The Romance Theater that night after the uplifting stories heard by a talented musician.

More of Connors‘ stories can be found on her website.