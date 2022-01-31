Shooting at Motel 6

Since the new year has commenced, there have been 27 documented shootings in the U.S. One of those shootings occurred on Friday at 9:50 p.m. in Rexburg.

After being notified of a $150 smoking fee in his motel room, Johnnie Kendrell, 35, pulled out an AR-15 rifle and shot the occupied motel 13 times. He then drove off with his girlfriend.

There were no reported casualties, however, bullet holes covered the front entrance. The front door has since been recovered and a new door stands in place.

“I think our major focus would be the mental health of employees,” said Sky, manager of Motel 6. “Also, an update on safety protocols and personal safety advice.”

Sky emphasized the safety of the employees and introduced the idea of having emergency buttons to warn those in the building and surrounding officials.