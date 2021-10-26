‘Ska-lloween’ is coming

The Opskamatrists, a popular Eastern Idaho band, will be performing at the local music venue The Basement on Oct. 29 in a special “Ska-lloween” event.

The Opskamatrists play “ska,” a lively genre of music that combines brass band instruments such as trumpets and trombones with guitars and drums — hence, the name of the Halloween event, “Ska-lloween.”

The band’s unique sound has earned it popularity across Eastern Idaho. Many of The Opskamatrists’ local shows sell out.

According to The Opskamatrists’ website, the band has released four albums, including one called “Live @ The Basement.”

The band has a long history of performing shows at The Basement’s old venue, but Oct. 29 will be the band’s first live show at The Basement’s new location.

“The Basement! There’s been no better place to play a show in Rexburg since the days of Craigo’s Pizza,” said Bruce Christensen, lead singer for The Opskamatrists.

The Basement is the fourth generation of a live music venue that began back in 1998. It used to be called “Sammy’s,” “Zeeks” and “Skizzy’s,” under different management and different owners.

The Basement is currently owned and managed by Riley Bode. The previous Ska-lloween was quite a success, Bode said.

“It was a party all night,” Bode recalled. “So many costumes.”

Fire Within and Boxelder will also be performing.

Tickets are on sale now on The Basement’s website. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show will start at 8 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.