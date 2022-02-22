Slam Dunk and 3-Point Competitions

The BYU-Idaho Center courts were filled the evening of Feb. 18 with students, parents and friends all ready to see some of BYU-I’s most talented in a slam dunk and 3-point competition.

The events started with a “rock paper scissors” fan competition. The winners got to spend time sitting in a “VIP” massage chair.

The three-point shooting competition happened next. 16 of BYU-I’s best shooters, eight men and eight women, came out to compete. Five racks of five balls spread around the 3-point arc on each side of the court. Each rack had four 1-point balls and one money ball which was worth two points. The contestants had 60 seconds to make as many shots as possible.

Tyler Shippen, a senior from Idaho Falls, won the competition for the men with a score of 19, and Emily Gorrell, a junior from Buhl, Idaho, won the women’s competition with a score of 15.

Next was another fan event, a game of tic-tac-toe. After that, about 25 jump ropers from ProForm Airborne came out to perform for the crowd. The jump ropers ranged from 8 to 22 year-olds.

The jump rope performance consisted of flips and lifts, all done while jumping rope.

Brita Lindstrom, a senior studying exercise psychology, is one of the coaches for the group and has performed at BYU-I’s Slam Dunk Competition 12 times.

“This event is just so fun for us because we do shows at elementary schools and they think that it’s really cool, but they don’t really know how to get as hype as fun college kids do,” Lindstrom said. “So this is one of our favorite events.”

Following the jump ropers, there was a half-court shot competition and then the main event.

The Slam Dunk Competition was the grand finale of the event. Spencer Brown, Jon Cromer, Dan Heintz, Jed Baldwin, August Carlson and Ben Hunt entered the court one by one under a balloon arch as the MC announced their names.

Each participant had all eyes on them for 30 seconds for a first, second and third round of dunking while three judges gave them a score out of ten.

After the third round, scores were added up and Jon Cromer, a junior studying recreation management, came out the winner, just seven points ahead of Jed Baldwin.

Cromer walked away a winner with a new 50-inch, flat screen TV.

Other contestants from the night were handed awards as well. All participants got free meal vouchers from The Crossroads. Winners from the 3-Point Competition got either a new basketball or an NBA jersey of their choice.

At the end of the event, Co-Event Coordinator Jeff Riggins, a junior studying exercise physiology, was grateful to everyone who helped everything run smoothly.

“There was a lot of work behind the scenes, a lot of people doing different things, stepping up and helping out,” Riggins said. “I think the best part of this was seeing everyone who was willing to pitch in and help out.”

Updates about future events can be found on the student activities Instagram page.