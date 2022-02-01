Snowshoeing adventures with the ORC

Have you ever thought about going on an outdoor adventure with your friends? The Outdoor Resource Center is a great option for exploring Rexburg and making memories with friends. The ORC at BYU-Idaho provides outdoor equipment for every season.

One product they offer is snowshoes that are available to rent for a full day or half-day. Snowshoeing is an affordable day trip and costs no more than $6 per person for a half-day. If you are looking for a cheap outdoor activity, snowshoeing is the way to go.

According to the BYU-Idaho website, “Equipment rentals and sales are available to students, employees and community members at affordable prices.”

“It is really busy in the morning at the ORC, so it is better to come later when it is not as busy,” said Hailey Sebra, an employee at the ORC. She also talked about how every day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. you are only charged for a half-day for the equipment.

If you are looking to go on a snowshoeing trip with your friends, it takes less than 10 minutes to grab snowshoes and get on the road. There are many fun places to go snowshoeing around the Rexburg area. One fantastic place to go snowshoeing is the Cress Creek nature trail. Cress Creek is 16 miles from Rexburg and a 30-minute drive. When you get to the trail, there is plenty of snow to hike in. This trail is just along the Snake River and has beautiful views.

Annesley Lewis, a sophomore studying dental hygiene who recently went snowshoeing at Cress Creek, said, “It is important to wear the right gear and get the right size snowshoes.”

The snowshoes come in all sizes from small to large.

If you are looking for a few other recommendations for snowshoeing, Island Park is an excellent place. It is an hour out of Rexburg and has incredible views. R mountain is another place to go snowshoeing and is just15 minutes away from BYU-Idaho.