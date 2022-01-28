Southeastern Idaho will be rocking with Brad Paisley

Country music star Brad Paisley is coming to southeastern Idaho this summer. Paisley will be performing at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, located in Fort Hall, Idaho, on June 25. Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through the Casino’s website, starting at $89.

“It’s cool for the bigger guys to come and perform for the people of Idaho,” said Trey Beal, a sophomore studying construction management.

Beal mentioned that most musical stars that come to Idaho choose to perform in Boise, but “it’s cool to see them come down here.”

The anticipation of Paisley’s concert is beginning to build, six months in advance of the date.

“I love seeing country stars perform in the area,” said Austin Brown, a senior studying business finance. “To me, it shows that they genuinely care about their fans and are willing to make arrangements to put on a show for them.”

In 2001, Paisley joined country music royalty when he was elected as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, located in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Over the past 20 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 County Music Association Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, among many others,” according to the concert event page.

In 2010, Paisley was named the “Entertainer of the Year” by the American Country Music Association.

Paisley’s concert will be just one of the multiple concerts that will be performed at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in June. On June 24, hip-hop stars Nelly and T.I. will be performing at the casino. Tickets for that concert are already on sale and can be purchased through the casino’s website, prices start at $59.