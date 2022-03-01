Speed date in a safe and wholesome environment

On Feb. 23, Rexburg Life hosted its fourth speed dating activity. The entrance fee is usually $5. However, on Wednesday, it was free.

“From my perspective, speed dating is better than going on Mutual or any other dating apps,” said Garrett Griggs, a sophomore studying exercise physiology and a worker at Rexburg Life. “There’s a lot of bad that can happen on dating apps, but here, we hope to facilitate building relationships, whether romantic or friendships, in a safe environment.”

During each rotation, participants are given three minutes to chat with their dates. To alleviate some pressure during the interaction, each participant is given a list of questions that can be used as a guide. By the end of the activity, participants can anonymously request the contact information of the person they’re interested in.

“I’m from Texas, and the dating culture at BYU-I kind of gave me a culture shock,” said Jed McDaniel, a freshman studying fisheries, range and wildlife management. “So this is a fun way to get out there, and it’s a good way to meet new people.”

Rexburg Life began hosting speed dating activities at the beginning of this semester.

“We’re trying to figure out a balance between events right now,” Griggs said. “But we’re hoping to make (speed dating) a regular activity.”

Rexburg Life is a hub for everything in Rexburg. They provide information on housing, local businesses and jobs. In addition, they host a variety of activities each week. The organization’s office is located on 23 S. 1st E.

“I think that Rexburg has a lot of potential,” said Daneli Arrieta, a Rexburg Life event coordinator. “But since students are moving in and out, it’s kind of hard to create a business that will be established. So my only hope is that we can have a space where anyone in the community can come and hang out.”

For updates on upcoming activities, visit Rexburg Life’s website or follow them on Instagram.