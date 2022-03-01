Home Uncategorized Speed date in a safe and wholesome environment
Speed date in a safe and wholesome environment

By Shannon Jacinto
A male and female sitting on each side of the table talking.

On Feb. 23, Rexburg Life hosted its fourth speed dating activity. The entrance fee is usually $5. However, on Wednesday, it was free.

“From my perspective, speed dating is better than going on Mutual or any other dating apps,” said Garrett Griggs, a sophomore studying exercise physiology and a worker at Rexburg Life. “There’s a lot of bad that can happen on dating apps, but here, we hope to facilitate building relationships, whether romantic or friendships, in a safe environment.”

During each rotation, participants are given three minutes to chat with their dates. To alleviate some pressure during the interaction, each participant is given a list of questions that can be used as a guide. By the end of the activity, participants can anonymously request the contact information of the person they’re interested in.

“I’m from Texas, and the dating culture at BYU-I kind of gave me a culture shock,” said Jed McDaniel, a freshman studying fisheries, range and wildlife management. “So this is a fun way to get out there, and it’s a good way to meet new people.”

Rexburg Life began hosting speed dating activities at the beginning of this semester.

“We’re trying to figure out a balance between events right now,” Griggs said. “But we’re hoping to make (speed dating) a regular activity.”

People sitting around the table during the speed dating activity in Rexburg Life's building.
People sitting around the table during the speed dating activity in Rexburg Life's building.

Rexburg Life is a hub for everything in Rexburg. They provide information on housing, local businesses and jobs. In addition, they host a variety of activities each week. The organization’s office is located on 23 S. 1st E.

“I think that Rexburg has a lot of potential,” said Daneli Arrieta, a Rexburg Life event coordinator. “But since students are moving in and out, it’s kind of hard to create a business that will be established. So my only hope is that we can have a space where anyone in the community can come and hang out.”

For updates on upcoming activities, visit Rexburg Life’s website or follow them on Instagram.

Shannon Jacinto
