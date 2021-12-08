Home Campus Spoken music: BYU-I's student poets read work at showcase
Spoken music: BYU-I’s student poets read work at showcase

By Sariah Bosted
Eight student poets performed at the showcase. Photo credit: Katie Card

Britannica defines poetry as “literature that evokes a concentrated imaginative awareness of experience or a specific emotional response through language chosen and arranged for its meaning, sound and rhythm.”

Poetry is an art form that has been around for thousands of years, and there is a group on campus made up of people who write their very own poetry and get feedback from others in the group.

The BYU-Idaho Poetry Workshop meets every week throughout the semester and at the end of the semester they put on the BYU-Idaho Poetry Showcase. This showcase allows those who are a part of the workshop to perform their poems to an audience and each other.

The BYU-I Poetry Showcase was held in the MC Little Theater on Dec. 2, 2021.

Those who participated in the showcase were able to show poems that they were proud of.

“I’ve been writing poetry for school stuff since second grade,” said Rachel Welker, a senior studying English. “In 6th grade, I decided I wanted to be the next Taylor Swift. I sat there with my dad’s old guitar and I would strum it and write song lyrics, which were basically really crappy poems. I’ve been obsessed with poetry ever since.”

Eight different poets performed a wide array of poems. They ranged from poems about serious topics such as depression to more light-hearted poems, ones that kids could enjoy.

A photo of the open program.
A photo of the open program. Photo credit: Sariah Bosted

“I was inspired by Shel Silverstein and Dr. Seuss,” said Tanner Stevenson, a junior studying computer information technology. “I get most of my inspiration from reading similar authors. It’s a way for me to express the stories that we have in our hearts.”

Those interested in attending the BYU-I Poetry Workshop can visit their Facebook page here.

Sariah Bosted
