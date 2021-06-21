Home Campus Sports activities on the rise
Sports activities on the rise

By Roger Hughes
A basketball hoop. Photo credit: Madison Boyd

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many changes have come to BYU-Idaho. Classes have been held via Zoom. The John W. Hart Building has changed to appointment only. Student activities have been shut down, only starting to come back in the past couple of semesters.

Jazmin Romero, a senior studying business management and employee at the sports office, explained that with campus planning to reopen at full capacity during the upcoming fall semester, more sports — including basketball and other contact sports — will be coming back as well.

BYU-I’s Student Activities website lists 22 different sports offered across the fall, winter, and spring semesters. Three of these sports — volleyball, soccer/futsal and 5K fun runs —are offered year-round.

Many students are on board with the increase in sports offerings.

“I think more sports being offered is good,” said Ammon Wilson, a freshman studying applied technology.

With more sports coming back next semester, vaccinations increasing and case numbers decreasing, one can say that society is healing.

Roger Hughes
