Spring 2021 Commencement to be held online

Commencement for the Spring 2021 semester at BYU-Idaho will be held on July 21 at 6 p.m.

This semester’s commencement ceremonies will be exclusively online.

According to a press announcement by the BYU-I newsroom, “The university will award 2,153 bachelor’s degrees and 611 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,666 are women and 1,045 are men.”

Janai Smith, a graduating senior studying communication, expressed disappointment with this semester’s restricted ceremonies.

“I’m super excited to be done with school, although I’m very disappointed that commencement is only online,” Smith said. “We have no family visiting, and it’s not a celebration. It’s just like, ‘Here’s a picture of you in a PowerPoint presentation. Congratulations for four years of work!’ And that’s it. It’s a bummer, but I’m excited to be done with school.”

Hao Tian Zeng, a senior studying business management, is also graduating this semester.

“I graduate next week,” Zeng said. “I probably will just celebrate with my friends because we are graduating together, so we will have a graduation party.”

Zeng came here from China to pursue higher education and has been looking forward to walking across the stage for the past four years.

“If the situation permits, I will participate in the Fall 2021 (commencement ceremony) because I really want to do that,” Zeng said.

Steven J. Lund, Young Men General President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will speak at the commencement ceremony.

According to Lund’s official Church profile, he “received an undergraduate degree in communications and a law degree, both from Brigham Young University. He worked as an attorney before becoming president and CEO of a large Utah-based cosmetics company. He is currently its executive chairman of the board of directors. He is also a former regent of the Utah System of Higher Education.”