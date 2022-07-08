Home Features Spring 2022 Senior Showcase: Gamers against cancer and the man who made...
Features

Spring 2022 Senior Showcase: Gamers against cancer and the man who made it

By Ruben Rodriguez
0
114
Miller's booth at the senior showcase. Photo credit: Savannah Bewley

“1 in 2 people will deal with cancer in their lives, either experiencing it themselves or by seeing its effect on a loved one,” said Alec Miller, a senior studying communication.

Miller told this statistic to those who stopped by his booth at the Communication Department senior showcase. His words had finality to them despite the jovial way they were delivered.

“The Warrior Project started off as a social media campaign devoted to creating more understanding about the realities of dealing with cancer on a day-to-day basis,” Miller said. “While Hollywood doesn’t necessarily get it wrong, they always focus on the dramatic, and the really important stuff happens in between. Dealing with cancer is something that changes your life; you are forever changed by the experience.”

Miller makes TikTok videos where he gives explanations, tips and tricks to managing cancer better in one’s life. Miller wants to make things easier for other people as he has gone through a multitude of cancer treatments himself.

“It can be overwhelming to have to go over everything new,” Miller said. “My point in doing this project was to increase people’s education about this process. There is a very good chance that you may have to deal with that (cancer) yourself or with a very close family member. The more educated you are, the more prepared you will be, so you’re not sidelined as harshly by the experience.”

Miller also livestreams on the site Twitch.

“My live streaming . . . is a charity which I am doing,” Miller said. “I’m basically just fundraising through an organization called ‘Stand Up To Cancer.’ We are just trying to raise $500 for cancer research and patient support.”

Miller’s plans for livestreaming on TikTok and Twitch do not seem to stop any time soon.

“Even after this project is over, I do want to continue doing this,” Miller said. “I still have a lot more videos planned out I haven’t finished doing yet. I want to continue doing the social media aspect: Creating educational videos on TikTok and extending those out to Instagram and Twitter.”

MIller can be found as Cyber_Panda77 on both TikTok and Twitch.

Previous articleSenior Showcase: Jared Webster dives deep into the concept of conflict
Next articleKayathlon: A race to the bend
Ruben Rodriguez
RELATED ARTICLES
Features

Senior Showcase: Jared Webster dives deep into the concept of conflict

Colin Dupuis - 0
Conflict is everywhere, and Jared Webster has a plan to help us overcome it.
Read more
Features

The Women’s Sports Collection: Increasing awareness for female athletes

Dylan Dueker - 0
Senior Krysyan Edler shares her passion for women's sports through her senior project.
Read more
Features

Summer, fun and flowers at BYU-I

Cinthia Rodas - 0
The Summer, Fun and Flowers event was filled with colors, flowers and activities.
Read more

Most Popular

BREAKING NEWS: Double D’s Pawn catches fire

News Grace Angus - 0
The Madison Fire Department focuses on protecting neighboring structures from a pawn shop that caught fire.
Read more

Rexburg Temple officially reopens

News Braden Price - 0
After almost four months of being closed, the Rexburg Temple officially opened its doors again.
Read more

Kayathlon: A race to the bend

News Julia Ritchie - 0
Jump in the water with the annual Kayathalon.
Read more

Spring 2022 Senior Showcase: Gamers against cancer and the man who made it

Features Ruben Rodriguez - 0
A BYU-Idaho communication senior takes a stand against cancer.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    BREAKING NEWS: Double D’s Pawn catches fire

    News Grace Angus - 0
    The Madison Fire Department focuses on protecting neighboring structures from a pawn shop that caught fire.
    Read more

    Rexburg Temple officially reopens

    News Braden Price - 0
    After almost four months of being closed, the Rexburg Temple officially opened its doors again.
    Read more

    Kayathlon: A race to the bend

    News Julia Ritchie - 0
    Jump in the water with the annual Kayathalon.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    BREAKING NEWS: Double D’s Pawn catches fire

    News Grace Angus - 0
    The Madison Fire Department focuses on protecting neighboring structures from a pawn shop that caught fire.
    Read more

    Rexburg Temple officially reopens

    News Braden Price - 0
    After almost four months of being closed, the Rexburg Temple officially opened its doors again.
    Read more

    Kayathlon: A race to the bend

    News Julia Ritchie - 0
    Jump in the water with the annual Kayathalon.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv