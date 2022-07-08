Spring 2022 Senior Showcase: Gamers against cancer and the man who made it

“1 in 2 people will deal with cancer in their lives, either experiencing it themselves or by seeing its effect on a loved one,” said Alec Miller, a senior studying communication.

Miller told this statistic to those who stopped by his booth at the Communication Department senior showcase. His words had finality to them despite the jovial way they were delivered.

“The Warrior Project started off as a social media campaign devoted to creating more understanding about the realities of dealing with cancer on a day-to-day basis,” Miller said. “While Hollywood doesn’t necessarily get it wrong, they always focus on the dramatic, and the really important stuff happens in between. Dealing with cancer is something that changes your life; you are forever changed by the experience.”

Miller makes TikTok videos where he gives explanations, tips and tricks to managing cancer better in one’s life. Miller wants to make things easier for other people as he has gone through a multitude of cancer treatments himself.

“It can be overwhelming to have to go over everything new,” Miller said. “My point in doing this project was to increase people’s education about this process. There is a very good chance that you may have to deal with that (cancer) yourself or with a very close family member. The more educated you are, the more prepared you will be, so you’re not sidelined as harshly by the experience.”

Miller also livestreams on the site Twitch.

“My live streaming . . . is a charity which I am doing,” Miller said. “I’m basically just fundraising through an organization called ‘Stand Up To Cancer.’ We are just trying to raise $500 for cancer research and patient support.”

Miller’s plans for livestreaming on TikTok and Twitch do not seem to stop any time soon.

“Even after this project is over, I do want to continue doing this,” Miller said. “I still have a lot more videos planned out I haven’t finished doing yet. I want to continue doing the social media aspect: Creating educational videos on TikTok and extending those out to Instagram and Twitter.”

MIller can be found as Cyber_Panda77 on both TikTok and Twitch.