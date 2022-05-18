Spring cleaning at the University Store

As the weather in Rexburg gets a little warmer, apartments and stores get a little cleaner.

To reflect the change in seasons, BYU-Idaho’s University Store is holding a clearance sale that started May 16 and lasts until May 21.

With t-shirts, dresses, hoodies and knick-knacks laid across metal racks, the clearance sale offers low prices for commonly used items.

Lizzie Odendahl, a University Store employee, explained that the store has set items aside that they are wanting to sell a little faster. Odendahl is there to monitor theft and make sure that anyone who has questions can receive assistance quickly.

The University Store is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed from 11:20 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. for devotional on Tuesdays. It is also open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, according to BYU-I’s Hours of Operations.

Click here to look at clearance items that are available to order online.