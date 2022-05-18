Home Campus Spring cleaning at the University Store
Campus

Spring cleaning at the University Store

By Isabelle Justice
Students passing by and looking through the University Store clearance sale. Photo credit: Isabelle Justice

As the weather in Rexburg gets a little warmer, apartments and stores get a little cleaner.

To reflect the change in seasons, BYU-Idaho’s University Store is holding a clearance sale that started May 16 and lasts until May 21.

With t-shirts, dresses, hoodies and knick-knacks laid across metal racks, the clearance sale offers low prices for commonly used items.

Lizzie Odendahl, a University Store employee, explained that the store has set items aside that they are wanting to sell a little faster. Odendahl is there to monitor theft and make sure that anyone who has questions can receive assistance quickly.

The University Store is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed from 11:20 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. for devotional on Tuesdays. It is also open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, according to BYU-I’s Hours of Operations.

Click here to look at clearance items that are available to order online.

Isabelle Justice
