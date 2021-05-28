Home News Spring commencement to be held virtually
News

Spring commencement to be held virtually

By Mikayla Smith
0
93
President Henry J. Eyring records his graduation remarks. Photo courtesy of BYU-Idaho

According to an official notice from BYU-Idaho sent May 28, Spring Semester 2021 commencement will be held virtually.

The University’s first priority is the health and safety of students and the community.

“The university has continued to be cautious and thoughtful in decision-making and protocols surrounding COVID-19. Doing so has served us well and kept campus open.”

Students were invited to attend a live graduation ceremony in the future.

“We look forward to celebrating with the graduates and wish everyone the best with the remainder of the semester,” the official notice concluded.

Previous articleA memory made with music
Next articleThe mortifying ordeal of vulnerability
Mikayla Smith
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Former BYU-I student denied early release from probation

Marissa Harrison - 0
A former BYU-Idaho student was denied early release after four years and pleading guilty to hiding a camera in a women's apartment.
Read more
News

Arraignment for murder charges for Chad Daybell set for June 9

Jessica Banks - 0
Lori Daybell's initial appearance will be held at a later date.
Read more
News

Rexburg City Council May 19

Marissa Harrison - 0
The city council discusses upcoming events and other issues on the agenda.
Read more

Most Popular

Every voice matters — speak your truth

Campus Eden Burke - 0
Humans are loud, but their silence is deafening.
Read more

New state of the art ropes course open to student groups

Campus Taylor Ogaard - 0
The University's new ropes course is open for student groups to come and experience a team-building adventure for a fraction of the cost of other attractions in town.
Read more

BYU-I cycling classes

Campus Sabrina Benites - 0
BYU-I students can participate in the thrill of stationary cycling.
Read more

The mortifying ordeal of vulnerability

Opinion Katie Card - 0
Why being vulnerable is vital to truly meaningful and fulfilling relationships, despite how terrifying it can be.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Every voice matters — speak your truth

    Campus Eden Burke - 0
    Humans are loud, but their silence is deafening.
    Read more

    New state of the art ropes course open to student groups

    Campus Taylor Ogaard - 0
    The University's new ropes course is open for student groups to come and experience a team-building adventure for a fraction of the cost of other attractions in town.
    Read more

    BYU-I cycling classes

    Campus Sabrina Benites - 0
    BYU-I students can participate in the thrill of stationary cycling.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Every voice matters — speak your truth

    Campus Eden Burke - 0
    Humans are loud, but their silence is deafening.
    Read more

    New state of the art ropes course open to student groups

    Campus Taylor Ogaard - 0
    The University's new ropes course is open for student groups to come and experience a team-building adventure for a fraction of the cost of other attractions in town.
    Read more

    BYU-I cycling classes

    Campus Sabrina Benites - 0
    BYU-I students can participate in the thrill of stationary cycling.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

    Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv