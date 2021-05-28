Spring commencement to be held virtually

According to an official notice from BYU-Idaho sent May 28, Spring Semester 2021 commencement will be held virtually.

The University’s first priority is the health and safety of students and the community.

“The university has continued to be cautious and thoughtful in decision-making and protocols surrounding COVID-19. Doing so has served us well and kept campus open.”

Students were invited to attend a live graduation ceremony in the future.

“We look forward to celebrating with the graduates and wish everyone the best with the remainder of the semester,” the official notice concluded.