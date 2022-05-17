Home Campus ‘Spring’ right into tutoring
‘Spring’ right into tutoring

By Ruben Rodriguez
The tutoring center is an underutilized resource. Photo credit: Savannah Bewley

Tutoring can help you whether you need it or not. As the BYU-Idaho campus enters spring, it can be easy to lose track of time and classes. When the spring cleaning and outdoor activities take up so much of your time, what can you do to get back on track with schoolwork?

Tutoring is an essential part of learning. Throughout history, students have sought out masters to teach them. BYU-I’s tutoring center serves the same purpose.

“I love tutoring; it’s helped me, besides class,” said Makenize Morris, a student majoring in biology. “I’m able to study better and have better study habits.”

Not only those with low grades need tutoring. Some enjoy the extra academic attention as a way to top off the information tank to stay ahead of their school work.

“I would definitely recommend it; I think that it can help you whether or not you feel like you are struggling in the class or not,” said Alex H., a student studying biomedical science who preferred to stay semi-anonymous.

Many students especially in complex subjects such as biology and medicine, really appreciate tutoring and partake of it to great effect.

“The Tutoring Center is free — if you’re struggling in any class, we will try to find a tutor for that class, even if we don’t have a tutor currently,” said Trevin Ricks, the Tutoring Center coordinator. “They (tutors) have to be recommended by the professor for the class. They have to have shown that they, themselves, have good study skills and mastery of the content.”

Tutoring is a valuable resource that many students don’t take advantage of. So, peel yourself away from your hammock in Porter Park, make your way to the second floor of the David O. McKay Library and get tutored.

Ruben Rodriguez
