Spurring the spirit of Ricks at the rodeo

By Tatum Troescher
Local cowboys preparing for the Spirit Week Rodeo. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

On Wednesday night, Oct. 5, students and members of the Rexburg community gathered for this year’s Spirit Week Rodeo. There wasn’t an empty seat in the arena at the Madison County Fairgrounds and the ticket office had to turn a large line of people away.

“The turnout was awesome, and the energy of the crowd was unreal,” said Chase Ballard, a sophomore studying healthcare administration. “It was a great event, and for me, it was definitely the highlight of Spirit Week.”

Crowd gathers for Spirit Week Rodeo
Crowd gathers for Spirit Week Rodeo Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

The rodeo started with a bang. Following “The Star-Spangled Banner,” steer riding commenced.

Steer riding is an introductory form of bull riding for younger riders. Local cowboys held on for the coveted eight seconds, while the steer did its best to buck them off.

The rodeo continued with a team roping event, where a cowboy duo attempted to rope and immobilize a steer. Each team brought the crowd to their feet with the anticipation of bringing the steer down.

Cowboy duo participates in the team roping event.
Cowboy duo participates in the team roping event. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

The crowd went wild when three young locals mounted sheep to participate in the mutton busting event. Each child held on to the sheep as they raced into the arena.

This is the second year BYU-Idaho has put on a rodeo for Spirit Week in an effort to carry on the tradition and the spirit of Ricks.

“The rodeo has been a part of Ricks College and BYU-Idaho since the very beginning,” said Abby Mortimer, a junior studying political science and the coordinator of the rodeo. “This is BYU-Idaho, and we should celebrate that. This rodeo is a huge part of the culture here. It’s an opportunity to bring not only the students together but the community together.”

The BYU-I Spirit Week Rodeo gave students a way to celebrate the school with the community.

Tatum Troescher
