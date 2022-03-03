St. Anthony family finds gems worth their price

“I fell in love with an Idahoan,” said Maria Price, one of the owners of the Roxy Theater.

After marriage, Maria and John Price bought the Roxy Theater in March 2016.

“This theater is bigger than it looks,” Maria Price said. “So I thought we should let our imagination fill it up.”

Yellowstone Gem World is full of crystals formed in various shapes and sizes. The store will be offering wire wrapping and craft classes with gemstones and crystals.

“You can learn about fossils, the knowledge of what rocks are, how they are formed … We’re energy and crystals are energy,” Maria Price said.

The entrepreneur educated herself to understand the purpose of crystals after graduating from college. As she dove into the gem world, her children followed, researching the significance of crystals. Price’s love for gems was inspired by their opportunistic 7-year-old, Ashlyn.

The 7-year-old snuck over from her family’s booth in Tucson, Arizona, at a gem show, to help a gem owner sell his crystals. In one day, she started off dusting the crystals, running the register, and being the booth salesman as she made over $500 selling crystals.

“The purpose of the gems is to give you healing and wisdom,” Ashlyn said.

“If you combine them with another crystal, it enhances the power of the other stone,” Maria Price said.

As Maria Price found success with Yellowstone Gem World, she still had so much open space. She knew that her sister-in-law loved to make coffee and treats.

“So we collaborated and created Roxy Sweets, Treats & Eats,” Maria Price said.

Maria Price and her sister-in-law sell ice cream, sandwiches, coffee and pastries. The store even has a nice lounge for people to sit and enjoy their sweets.

On the upstairs of the theatre is Edwards Isshinryu Karate. It is a dojo run by Robert Edwards Jr., a pastor at New Hope Temple House of Prayer and a grandmaster who teaches classes on karate.

“His wife and I are great friends and she told me about her husband and how he was looking for a place to start his dojo. I have a lot of space so I invited him to do it here,” Price said.

This summer, the family will open a massage therapy room and a surprise for the community in the fall. With the help of her daughter, Ashlyn, Maria Price runs an empire within the Roxy theatre.