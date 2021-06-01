Stadium Singing makes a comeback

On May 23, Stadium Singing returned to campus under the BYU-Idaho Stadium from 9:30-10:15 p.m. under the direction of student volunteers.

Over 50 students gathered to sing hymns. This was one of the first nights of Stadium Singing since the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March of 2020.

Despite its year-long hiatus, several students are happy to see Stadium Singing back as a regular Sunday night event.

“I came a couple years ago, and it was fun because I always got to meet new people,” said Clark Atkins, a junior studying computer science. “We overheard people singing and immediately knew it was Stadium Singing, so we knew we had to come back.”

Many students are glad to see Stadium Singing back, mainly because of its accessibility each week and its history with BYU-I.

“We’re honestly not sure when Stadium Singing started, but we know it has at least been a decade,” said David Peck, a sophomore studying business analytics, and music conductor for Stadium Singing. “Even though the coronavirus is obviously still around, we’re just glad to be singing again and enjoying one another’s company.”

As ecstatic as students are for the singing to return, many don’t participate solely for the sake of singing. Many choose to attend to meet new people, feel the Spirit and strengthen their relationships with God.

“I feel close to God when I am singing hymns,” said Kyra Nomellini, a sophomore studying exercise physiology. “I love going because I feel the Spirit, and it is the best way to end a Sunday.”

Stadium Singing takes place every Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. under the BYU-Idaho Stadium and is free for anyone who wishes to participate.