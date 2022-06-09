Stampede Days ride into Rigby

The annual Rigby Stampede Days have finally come again. Events will run from June 17 through June 18. The Stampede Days Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds.

“I’ve never been to a rodeo in Idaho before,” said Jessica Tompkins, a rodeo newbie. “I’m really excited to attend the rodeo and the events they have planned!”

The Stampede Days Parade will be on Saturday, June 18, at 10 a.m. Following the parade, local vendors and entertainment will be open to business until 4 p.m. at the Rigby City Park.

Entertainment will include performances from Brian Martin Country, Un Corazon Flamenco and other local talent.

Tickets are available for purchase at the gate for $10 or $5 for children 7-12 years old.

More information on the events can be found on the official Facebook page.