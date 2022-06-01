Star light, star bright, let’s have some fun tonight

Join the Outdoor Recreation Department for a night of cosmic wonder.

The BYU-Idaho Outdoor Recreation department will be hosting a stargazing activity on June 1 at 8 p.m. The activity will show students how to explore distant galaxies and star clusters.

“I think it is so cool how the universe is so organized,” said Sam Allison, a sophomore studying automotive engineering technology. “I think this trip can build my perspective that the doctrines and principles of the church can work with science.”

Students can also enjoy s’mores by the campfire while gazing at the night sky.

The trip is weather dependent and a detailed email will be sent with meeting times and location no later than the night before the event.

Tickets are $2 and can be purchased at the BYU-I bookstore or online at the BYU-I ticket office.