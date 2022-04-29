“Star Wars”: Return of the Mac Lab

On May 4, in the David O. McKay Library commons, the Mac Lab will be hosting an event to celebrate “Star Wars” and 3D-printing. From 6-9 p.m. there will be games, demos and food to celebrate the “Star Wars” holiday.

After the turnout of over 150 people at last semester’s Dungeons and Dragons-themed event, the Mac Lab asked what people would be interested in, and “Star Wars” was the most popular theme. To cater to the unexpected large attendance from the last semester, the Mac Lab has changed how they will be doing 3D-printing demos. There will be two separate demos, one at 6 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

Allison Blankenship, a junior in graphic design, is a student leader for the Mac lab and helps a team of students to host these events.

“At the end of the day we don’t want this to just be about 3D–printing,” Blankenship said. “We want it to be a fun thing to come out and do.”





According to the Mac Lab website, along with 3D-printing demos you also get to, “Assemble your own 3D-printed spaceship and glowstick lightsaber, take a picture with Chewbacca, and learn about the McKay Library’s 3D printers and printing process.”

There will also be a raffle at the end of the celebration that anyone who attends can enter their name into. Some of the raffle prizes will include, a Baby Yoda, a Millennium Falcon, a Star Wars Sign, a Mandalorian Shadow Box, a Star Destroyer and a Funk-Pop style Luke, Leia & Darth Vader.

“We want to tell people about the Mac Lab and the services that we provide,” Blankenship said when asked about her goals for the event. “The Mac Lab is kind of an unknown secret here on campus and we want to let more people know about it and a bonus is to celebrate May the Fourth.”

For more information and to signup for the event sessions, check out the McKay Library’s website.