Start off the festive season with A Campus Christmas

BYU-Idaho is bringing back “A Campus Christmas,” from Nov. 18-19, to kick off the festive season. This tradition was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but it is back this year with all the usual Christmas festivities. While this event is still free, students and employees must reserve tickets for themselves and their families to attend.

According to the BYU-I website, people can come kick off the holiday season with Christmas lights, food, activities and lots of holiday cheer.

The main event for “A Campus Christmas” is the tree lighting in the Taylor Quad at 6:30 p.m. This Christmas tree lighting will include carols and free donuts, apple cider and hot chocolate afterward.

There will also be many activities from 4 to 9 p.m. both days, including Christmas cookie decorating, an ugly sweater contest, Christmas trivia, bingo, mini golf and holiday-themed escape rooms. Chef’s Point in The Crossroads will provide a holiday menu for those wanting to eat festive food while enjoying the events.

For kids, there will be “Santa’s Workshop,” where they can create Christmas crafts and ornaments and play games such as “Name that Tune” and “Antler Ring Toss.”

For a full list of activities and locations, visit the BYU-I website. To reserve tickets, go online or to the BYU-I Ticket Office on campus.