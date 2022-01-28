Stay fit and have fun at Aqua Zumba

Are you looking for a way to keep up with your new year fitness resolutions but haven’t quite gotten in the groove of how to do that? Aqua Zumba just might be the class for you.

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the pool at the John W. Hart Building, students gather for an Aqua Zumba fitness class.

Aqua Zumba combines elements of water aerobics, Latin dance and water resistance techniques to help improve muscle tone and cardiovascular endurance.

According to the BYU-Idaho online events page, Aqua Zumba is the “perfect work-out for the beginner, pregnant woman and even the advanced fitness person.” This form of exercise is suitable for all experience levels and body types.

“It was cool,” said Ashley Rambal, a student majoring in marriage and family studies. “It wasn’t too difficult or hard to pick up.”

Rambal is one of many expecting mothers who have attended this class and enjoyed the experience.

The class starts with a few warm-up exercises, followed by the use of aquatic weights and finishing with some cool-down exercises. The water resistance movement is meant to provide a good workout while also reducing the risk of sore muscles afterward.

Not only do students gather to achieve their fitness goals, but they gather to have fun and spend time with friends as well.

Gina Ferreira, a sophomore studying exercise physiology, is the instructor for this bi-weekly class, and she always smiles and sings along to the music as she teaches.

“You have to try it to actually know how good it is,” Ferreira said.

Ferreira started instructing regular Zumba classes with her mother when she was in middle school. For the past three years she has been teaching Aqua Zumba, and she loves to see her students at the end of class smiling and forgetting about their stresses.

“You will never regret going to an Aqua Zumba class,” Ferreira said. “It’s a party in the water.”

All are welcome to attend Aqua Zumba, and anyone can sign up for this and other free fitness classes online.