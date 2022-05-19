Stephen Turcotte: The importance of difficult decisions

College students face difficult decisions daily, ranging from changing majors to asking someone out on a date. Everything has an effect.

Stephen Turcotte, a physics professor at BYU-Idaho, understands exactly how one decision can change the course of someone’s life.

Turcotte recounted an important decision he had to make during his devotional address given on May 3. When he became a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he had two goals.

“Two desires started to form in my heart. I wanted to find a decent group of friends, and I wanted to find the truth,” Turcotte said.

Soon after, Turcotte met Church missionaries on the street.

“One of the missionaries asked me the inspired question, ‘Do you want to learn more about Jesus Christ?‘ Yes, I did,” Turcotte said.

In an interview, Turcotte recounted the events that followed the decision to meet with the missionaries.

Through his studies with the missionaries, Turcotte learned more about the Church and what made it different. Because he was already religious, much of what the missionaries taught him made sense.

Turcotte explained that felt the spirit when meeting with the missionaries, especially when taught about Joseph Smith and his vision of Heavenly Father and the Savior. Before being baptized, Turcotte attended sacrament meetings at a student ward.

The first meeting opened with the Hymn 172, “In Humility Our Savior.” Since then, the hymn has been close to his heart.

There, he found the truth and the friends he was looking for. After the third lesson, the missionaries asked him if he wanted to be baptized.

“I had to make a decision,” Turcotte said.

Turcotte then chose to be baptized. Eighteen months later, he served a mission in Monterrey, Mexico.

“I left in January of 1984. I remember my parents taking me to the airport in Syracuse, New York, wondering ‘What are you doing?’” Turcotte said.

His parents were worried, especially since Turcotte left in the middle of his Ph.D. program to serve the Lord. Originally assigned to Venezuela, he was reassigned to the Mexico North Mission in Monterrey.

There, Turcotte was tasked with learning a whole new language and culture.

“As a convert, I had been in the church for 18 months. Serving a mission in those two years, I learned what would have taken 10 years in terms of spiritual progress. As a convert, it accelerated my spiritual growth,” Turcotte said.

Turcotte then recalled his youth and previous encounters with members of the Church. He had friends who were members, but he knew them as “Mormons.”

All of his experiences and decisions led him to where he is now: a professor at BYU-I, a husband to Justine Wanlass and a father to six children.

“I can look at where my life was before,” Turcotte said. “I didn’t have the gift of the Holy Ghost. I didn’t have a lot of things. I can look at after, and everything that happened was good and right and brought me greater happiness and peace.”

Similarly, many students at BYU-I have been members for all their lives. To the students and future missionaries, his advice is simple.

“Just read the Book of Mormon … have that willingness to serve and learn how to love people. I think if you know how to pray, and you’ve got a relationship with the Lord before going on a mission — and a testimony — then I think you’ll be in great shape,” Turcotte said.

Jane Campa, a freshman studying psychology, recounted how she has taken up this challenge and seen a difference.

“I made the decision myself,” Campa said.

In high school, Campa always made an effort to attend seminary. When she did, she could tell something was off.

“Just the beginning of this week, I forgot to read my scriptures, and I was so tired. The next day, I only had three hours of sleep, but I read my scriptures. I was perfectly fine,” Campa said.

Just like Turcotte, Campa had to decide to spiritually grow. Though their backgrounds vary, Turcotte being a convert and Campa being a member most of her life, they share similar experiences. The decisions they’ve made, and continue to make, have changed their lives.