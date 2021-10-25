Home News Stories, songs and spuds: A Rexburg harvest festival
Stories, songs and spuds: A Rexburg harvest festival

By Katie Card
Attendees used homemade potato stamps to create artwork as one activity at the festival. Photo credit: Elise Forbes

What do potatoes, artwork, storytelling and rocks have in common? They were all a part of the Harvest Festival held at the Rexburg Tabernacle on Oct. 16 from noon to 6 p.m.

The festival was organized by Rexburg Arts and included activities for community members of all ages to enjoy but especially families with young children. In the tabernacle, kids created derby cars out of spuds and raced them down a track. There was also a station where potatoes were carved into shapes and stamped in paint to create artwork.

“Idaho is known for potatoes so we want to celebrate that, we want to celebrate our heritage,” said Kendra Smith, an employee from the Rexburg Cultural Arts department.

Many Rexburg residents love potatoes and love that Idaho embraces them as part of its culture, such as Shelbi Beghetti, a junior studying special education.

“When I first moved to Idaho, it was my first week in YSA and my ward had an activity … We went to a spud seller,” Beghetti said. “We had baked potatoes, and climbed in the piles of potatoes … It was fun because I had never been to Idaho before, and here I am, immersed in potatoes! People think it’s a joke, but it’s not.”

Besides the plethora of potatoes, there were many other activities for attendees to enjoy such as a caricature artist and a table at the Museum of Rexburg where residents were encouraged to record their memories of Rexburg history.

The festival also featured some special guests.

Patti Rokus, self-identified as “the rock lady” according to her website, taught a rock art camp at the tabernacle. She positioned rocks and sticks around tables to tell stories and helped kids create their own.

Singer Cori Connors taught a songwriting workshop at 2 p.m. in Rexburg City Hall. She then performed a concert at 7:30 p.m. shortly after the festival ended.

To stay up to date on future events, check out the Rexburg Arts website.

Katie Card
