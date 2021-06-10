Stranger intrudes Cove apartment

A female student living at the Cove awoke to an unknown man standing over her, the morning of June 6. Police were called and they are currently investigating the situation.

The university sent out an official notice responding to the incident.

“The university is committed to maintaining a safe campus community,” the noticed stated. “Students are encouraged to ensure apartment doors and windows are locked at night and when not at home. In addition, never provide others unauthorized access to apartments or buildings.”

They also asked students to contact the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3008 or BYU-Idaho Public Safety at 208-496-3000 if they have any information regarding this incident.