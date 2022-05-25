Home Campus Strive to Thrive
Campus

Strive to Thrive

By Ruben Rodriguez
0
71
Thrive is a mental health program sponsored by BYU-Idaho. Photo credit: Ruben Rodriguez

In life, many students have difficulties adjusting and dealing with their emotions, but that’s what Thrive — a program focusing on mental wellness — is for.

Depression is rampant throughout society. Luckily for students at BYU-Idaho, there is some help. Not only are there mental health services available, but BYU-I has the advantage of a homegrown positive counseling group called Thrive.

For college students that do not have proper emotional support, Thrive can be beneficial to their everyday lives.

“I have implemented a lot of the things we talk about, and it has totally changed my life here on campus with my mental health,” said Taylor Weitzel, a senior studying therapeutic recreation and one of the facilitators of the program.

Upon first glance, Thrive looks less like group therapy and more like a group of friends getting together. From their meeting place in the John W. Hart building, the Thrive group is broken down into smaller sections that take part in wellness activities.

“Last semester, I volunteered with Thrive for the first time,” said Will Hutchinson, a sophomore also studying therapeutic recreation. “I gained a lot of cool relationships with a lot of cool friends here on campus — got to help them have a better experience with college, learning a lot of cool coping skills and mental health skills with them.”

Thrive is a program that attests to being effective and engaging.

“There is a total difference from the beginning of the program … compared to the end,” Weitzel said. “Relationships are formed … they are really strong. People stay in contact after the program ends.”

If you are looking for the opportunity to meet some new people and work on improving your mental health, Thrive may be the place for you.

Previous articleColumn: Why I transferred to BYU-I
Next articleDevotional cover: “Seek, listen, act, receive”
Ruben Rodriguez
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Devotional cover: “Seek, listen, act, receive”

Grady Ellsworth - 0
Dan Peterson gave his devotional address which focused on on receiving and applying heavenly revelation.
Read more
Campus

Cliffhanger of a Wednesday: Outdoor Resource Center to host rock climbing trip

Isaac Hayes - 0
It will be an introductory climbing experience for all climbers.
Read more
Campus

Utilize the resources of the BYU-Idaho Student Health Center

Dylan Dueker - 0
The BYU-Idaho Health Center provides numerous resources for students. It also provides some resources to employees in certain circumstances.
Read more

Most Popular

Asian restaurant “Red 8” opens near Fat Cats

Features Kaedon Apezteguia - 0
The restaurant offers classic Chinese food and sushi along with some house originals.
Read more

Rexburg celebrates “Flow-bor Day”

News Olivia Weaver - 0
April showers brings May flowers for Rexburg.
Read more

Devotional cover: “Seek, listen, act, receive”

Campus Grady Ellsworth - 0
Dan Peterson gave his devotional address which focused on on receiving and applying heavenly revelation.
Read more

Strive to Thrive

Campus Ruben Rodriguez - 0
BYU-Idaho invests in students' well-being by providing Thrive, a nine-week program that focuses on mental wellness.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Asian restaurant “Red 8” opens near Fat Cats

    Features Kaedon Apezteguia - 0
    The restaurant offers classic Chinese food and sushi along with some house originals.
    Read more

    Rexburg celebrates “Flow-bor Day”

    News Olivia Weaver - 0
    April showers brings May flowers for Rexburg.
    Read more

    Devotional cover: “Seek, listen, act, receive”

    Campus Grady Ellsworth - 0
    Dan Peterson gave his devotional address which focused on on receiving and applying heavenly revelation.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Asian restaurant “Red 8” opens near Fat Cats

    Features Kaedon Apezteguia - 0
    The restaurant offers classic Chinese food and sushi along with some house originals.
    Read more

    Rexburg celebrates “Flow-bor Day”

    News Olivia Weaver - 0
    April showers brings May flowers for Rexburg.
    Read more

    Devotional cover: “Seek, listen, act, receive”

    Campus Grady Ellsworth - 0
    Dan Peterson gave his devotional address which focused on on receiving and applying heavenly revelation.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv