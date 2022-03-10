Stroop! There It Is: A waffle with a twist

Integrated Business Core companies have graced the campus of BYU-Idaho with many great products over the years. The company Stroop! There It Is is no exception.

James Etchells, a senior studying marketing, originally came up with the idea to sell stroopwafels as a result of his time spent as a missionary. Etchells served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Netherlands, where stroopwafels are a popular dessert.

According to Sellwood Public House, a stroopwafel is “made up of two thin layers of baked dough with a caramel-like syrup filling sandwiched in between.”

“I loved stroopwafels, so I wanted to see if that would be something that would be possible for an IBC company, and it ended up working out,” Etchells said.

Food companies had been banned from IBC businesses since the COVID-19 outbreak. This semester is the first semester since then that students are allowed sell food as their IBC product.

“We wanted to do cottage food as our IBC company just because food usually does … better,” said Jacob Speirs, a senior studying business management.

A cottage food is best described as food that can be shelf-stable.

Stroop! There It Is offers two main kinds of stroopwafels: the Stroop Daddy, which is a normal stroopwafel with a caramel filling, and the half-dipped, which is a normal stroopwafel dipped half-way into chocolate.

There will also be a new flavor every week.

After four weeks of being in business, Stroop! There It Is has received a lot of positive responses.

“(It has been) better than expected,” Etchells said.

The response from the students and faculty has made Stroop! There it is a popular pit stop on campus.

“What makes us stand out is … they’re not as popular as cookies or brownies,” Etchells said. “They’re a treat that is a little bit more exotic.”

Stroop! There It Is offers a time-friendly, easy, quick and delicious snack that students can get in under two minutes. It also offers a way to experience foreign food without having to travel.

“Anybody knows how to make a cookie or a brownie at home,” Speirs said.

Stroop! There It Is is located in the BYU-Idaho Center in the clear glass hallway that is closest to the roundabout. Hours of operation are every day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. except for Tuesdays. As a result of devotional, hours are pushed back from 1-4 p.m.

Students can follow Stroop! There it is on Instagram and TikTok at @stroopthereitis2022.