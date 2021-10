According to EastIdahoNews.com, Spencer Keagan Rawling, 25, a BYU-Idaho student is charged with a felony for sexual exploitation of a minor and felony enticing a child over the internet.

An undercover detective acting as a 14-year-old girl caught Rawling for accused crimes of the intent to have sex with a minor and asking for naked photographs of a minor child.

Rawlings is in the Bonneville County Jail and will have his first court appearance on Monday.

For more information click here.