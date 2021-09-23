Student arrested for having gun on Rigby Middle School campus

RIGBY, Idaho— According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, a 13-year old student, whose name has not been released, was found with a gun in the bathroom of Rigby Middle School the morning of Sept. 23.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt. The student was apprehended by a deputy, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s press release.

According to Jefferson County School District 251: “School will continue at Rigby Middle School today, but parents may choose to pick up their students.”

This is not the first time Rigby Middle School has had an incident regarding a firearm. In May, another female student brought a gun to school and shot three people. They all survived.

