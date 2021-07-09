Student’s Independence Day traditions

According to Military.com, “On July 4, 1776, the 13 colonies claimed their independence from England, an event which eventually led to the formation of the United States. Each year on the fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, Americans celebrate this historic event.”

While here in Rexburg there are various things to do for Independence Day, students shared some of their family traditions and how they grew up celebrating this iconic holiday.

“My family hosts a BBQ for friends and family and play some corn hole,” said Alec Gauthier, a senior studying accounting.

Since Gauthier was far from family this Independence Day, he went to Yellowstone National Park with his roommate.

Many Americans like Gauthier celebrate the holiday with BBQs and delicious foods.

One of Gauthier’s favorite foods for the holiday is a variation of Boston beans, which consists of pork, beans, bacon, ketchup and brown sugar cooked for 48 hours in a crockpot.

Parker Drowns, a freshman studying construction management, explained how his traditions are “nothing different from fireworks and BBQ.”

Some students’ families may celebrate Independence Day a bit differently since they come from different cultures. This is the case for Kenneth Cardenas, a sophomore studying psychology, whose parents are from Mexico and Colombia.

“We would have a carne asada and watch the fireworks,” Cardenas said.

For future Independence Days, whether you are celebrating with family traditions or creating new ones, remember the importance of this day.