Student Representative Council: Big changes coming in Fall 2022

The Student Representative Council represents BYU-Idaho students as they work with the school faculty and administration to help students become disciple leaders.

Dalton Michelsen, a junior studying physical science, currently serves as the director of the Student Representative Council.

“Our purpose is in our name,” Michelsen said. “The school is very concerned about what students are thinking, so the council has the opportunity to be that representation.”

Essentially, the Student Representative Council’s job is to sit on administrative councils. The SRC usually has one council member assigned to different meetings. Throughout the week, the members of the SRC communicates with the administration to make sure they consider students’ viewpoints throughout the meetings.

The SRC collects information through surveys, focus groups and the booths they set up on campus.

To be a member of the council, students are interviewed by the school.

“I highly recommend the SRC to all students,” said Caroline Avance, a sophomore studying business management and one volunteer for the SRC this semester.. “It is not only a great experience to write on your resume but the best way to get involved on campus. I didn’t know how much we are loved as BYU-I students until I really got the opportunity to talk and work with school faculties and administration.”

The SRC embodies disciple leadership, which is something BYU-I strives for in every student.

“It is very exciting to announce that really big changes are coming in (the) fall,” Michelsen said. “If students want to get involved on campus, this is going to be it. We do want people to get involved.”

If you are interested in getting involved with the Student Representative Council, email src@byui.edu, or visit the SRC office located at MC 392 for more information.