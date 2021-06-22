Student Success and Retention Team to host workshop for faculty members

The BYU-Idaho Student Success and Retention Team will host a 25-minute Zoom workshop June 23 at 12:05 p.m. The workshop — taught by Sean Tippetts, a career and academic advisor — aims to assist faculty members in helping students by bringing awareness of the team’s services.

“We want to convey how to connect students with the resources to help them achieve success and reach their goals, with a special focus on supporting students who are struggling academically,” said Kevin Worthen, the student success manager.

Faculty members who attend the workshop will learn what the Student Success and Retention Team is, where it is located, what it does, when to consult with its coaches, the value of consulting with them, and how to refer students to the advisors.

Although the workshop has not been taught recently due to the pandemic, the Student Success and Retention Team plans to host at least one or two professor-directed student success workshops each semester, depending on interest.

They also plan to host workshops for students in the near future.

Worthen said that when students start to come across challenges, they shouldn’t wait to seek help and support.

“Identifying roadblocks early, setting goals and accessing resources all help students recover from academic difficulty,” Worthen said.

Mikayla Chadwick, a freshman majoring in general studies, found that learning about student success gives guidance in both academic life and professional careers.

“I’ve found that having a knowledge of how to achieve success as a student has aided me in so many other aspects of my life as well,” Chadwick said.

Workshops, like the one on June 23, can help faculty members better meet the needs of their students and obtain skills they otherwise wouldn’t know how to develop.

“By seeking and obtaining these skills, students have the opportunity to learn how to gain the most from their studies,” Chadwick said.

At BYU-I particularly, Chadwick said, students see a gospel perspective about success and how to achieve it.

“BYU-Idaho’s religious perspective on education encourages students to strive towards personal and professional success throughout their lives,” Chadwick said.

By seeking to improve her academic success through classes and resources at BYU-I, Chadwick said her desire to learn and do well in her classes has increased.

“I also am able to have the confidence and resources necessary to achieve success now,” Chadwick said, “so that I can achieve it in the future as well.”

According to a BYU-I email sent June 10, the Student Success and Retention Team in the Career and Academic Advising Department is “committed to helping students achieve their academic and career objectives and fulfill their potential. They are also very focused on supporting struggling students as they begin their journey to academic recovery.”

For more information about the resources available to struggling students, visit the Student Success and Retention Team’s webpage.