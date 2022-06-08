Home Campus Students celebrate diversity at Cultural Night
Students celebrate diversity at Cultural Night

By Lupei Huang
Students from each culture gather for final bow. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

Flags from countries all around the world outlined the stage and an audience of many ethnicities added to the diversity being celebrated at BYU-Idaho’s Cultural Night on Saturday, June 4.

Performances included choreographed dances from Chili, Brazil, Mexico, Africa, Polynesia, Peru, mainland and southwest China.

Performers dancing traditional Brazilian dance
Performers dancing traditional Brazilian dance. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

“Mainly, it was really hard getting the choreography,” said Charity Singvah, a freshman and a member of the Asian girls group mainly from China, before their performance. “The first couple of practices, I was going insane because I just could not get it down … But now, I feel like we really got it down and we’re ready to be on stage now.”

The Pacific groups performed first with a Polynesian mash-up dance. The men wore white shirts, patterned fabric tied around their waists and grass wrapped around their ankles.

The audience shouted and chanted with the performers throughout the duration of the Pacific Islands performances.

“With the Polynesian group, we love to just spread the message of love for one,” said Avefualetalalelei Talauega, a sophomore and a member of the group. “But also letting people know that if you love something a lot, make sure that you allow other people to love it as well and to just see what it means to you.”

Hmong dancers performing
Dancers performing Hmong traditional dance. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

Another performance was by a Hmong group, a culture from Southwest China. The pair of Hmong dancers wore white, knee-length skirts with a colored ribbon on the front and jackets with Chinese embroidery. The costumes were handmade by their grandmothers, and all of the colors together represent unity and love.

A Chilean couple performed a duet telling a story through dance. The choreography implied the gentleman was attempting to impress the maiden. The slowly-escalating tempo set an ambiance throughout the dance to keep the audience engaged.

“The greatest experience I’ve gotten out of (Cultural Night) is seeing the many people from different cultures are coming together to represent this culture just because of the love of South Korea and their music,” Singvah said. “Not all of us have dancing backgrounds, but (the ones who don’t) are killing it, and they’re doing the best they can.”

Lupei Huang
