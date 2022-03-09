Students compete in campus rec’s archery tag tournament

Archery and tag aren’t two things that usually go together. However, the campus rec department hosted an archery tag tournament for students to participate in.

Students were able to sign up in teams of at least four. Each match was set up like a dodgeball game in that the plastic foam arrows were all lined up in the middle of the court at the start of the match. Players raced to the middle to retrieve their bow and as many arrows as they could carry.

The tournament was set up in a round robin style, so each team played all of the other teams and finished with a bracket. Six teams signed up to compete in the tournament and Austin Staker, Trejan Matagi, Samuel Stewart and Lee Morris won.

Cardon Brewer, a senior studying construction management and the events coordinator for campus rec, helped to organize the tournament. He said that they wanted to put on this tournament so students could come and have fun, feel a bit of competition and have an opportunity to play archery in the winter.

“One of my buddies is playing and he’s (said) it’s the closest thing BYU-Idaho has to paintballing,” Brewer said.

Benedicto Gomez, a freshman studying mechanical engineering, competed in the tournament. He and some of his friends played ultimate frisbee through RecSports last semester and had a lot of fun. At the beginning of the semester, they all sat down together to look at the options for tournaments or intramural teams they could sign up for and archery tag looked like the most fun.

For Gomez, this activity and all of the other RecSports give him a bit of a break from all of the stress of school.

“It gives me something to do because a lot of time I’m just on my computer doing homework,” Gomez said. “So, this is just a day where I (don’t) have to worry about homework, and I can just have fun and be with my friends.”

Gomez wishes more people would have signed up for this event because of how much fun he and his team had in competing.

For any students who want to compete in tournaments for RecSports, but may have missed out thus far in the semester, there is still an opportunity. Brewer said that the campus rec department still has plans for a bracket March Madness event.