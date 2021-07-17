Students create mobility device

Taylor Moulton is a senior studying biomedical science. Archarlie Chou is a junior also studying biomedical science. Both are members of the Biomedical Engineering Society. Moulton saw Cesar Ibanez on campus and reached out to him through Facebook. He knew that this was an opportunity for service.

“We are in the middle of several different projects right now,” said Moulton. “All of them are centered around a guy named Cesar Ibanez, who helps teach in the anatomy and physiology department. He has spinal muscular atrophy. He is in a wheelchair, and he cannot lift his arms up.”

According to Spinraza, a website describing spinal muscular atrophy, “SMA is a genetic disorder that starts in the central nervous system (CNS) and affects all the muscles in the body.”

This means that over time, people like Ibanez with this disorder will lose strength to function.

Multiple majors have spent a few semesters working on this specific project, including biomedical science and mechanical engineering.

“We are basically trying to achieve the same purpose of him being able to use his arms,” Chou said. “So we were thinking of creating this elevating piece of equipment to attach to his wheelchair.”

They described the movement of the equipment being akin to a car window. When this project is complete, Ibanez will be able to do the functions of everyday life.